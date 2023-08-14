Entertainment: Rain or shine ILESONIQ will always thrive!

This past weekend saw over 65,000 fans from all over Canada travel to Parc Jean-Drapeau to dance the night away at IlesSoniq. This festival is something that needs to be experienced as photos and videos will never do it justice - the energy in the park was contagious, and it was hard to walk around without a smile while the very best in electronic music was playing.
With three different stages and the best acts in the industry, IleSoniq had something for everyone. The production team really stepped its game up this year as graphics, smoke, fire, and fireworks (yup, two separate things) were perfectly on beat and took many fans by surprise in the best possible way. The lighting (particularly the lasers) extended tens of metres into the crowd, leaving everyone feeling part of the experience regardless of where you were.
Unlike other festivals, IleSoniq is mainly about feeling the music, letting loose, and having a blast with your friends. Everyone who attended this weekend seemed to understand the assignment as many people dressed up in matching outfits, brought inflatables to pass around, and followed the lead of the main performers to spread the energy out throughout the whole island!
From my perspective, Saturday saw heavy rain appear specifically during Claptone and Afrojack’s set, but that didn’t stir fans away from the stage in the slightest. In fact, many people seemed to have enjoyed it ten times more because of it, fully embracing it as an experience they’ll never forget.
A specific fan highlight from Saturday was seeing Montreal’s very own Adventure Club getting the party on in full force as you can tell the fans had a specific admiration for their own. Their anime-inspired visuals were some of the best I saw this weekend!
As a headliner, The Chainsmokers performed some of their earlier hits and had everyone singing along with them as their amazing vocals constantly impressed the audience. It was hard to find anyone not on their feet with their hands up jumping.
Sunday saw much better weather with the same amount of energy. However, you can tell that the main stage was building up all day for the two closers: Above and Beyond and Martin Garrix, who absolutely did not disappoint. Garrix, in particular, performed many of his extremely popular songs as well as others remixed into them. The set was constantly engaging, surprising, and kept people screaming with the fireworks that were spread across his set. Like on Saturday, it was rare to see anyone off their feet and there was something magical about seeing thousands of people be in the moment and off their phones.
Overall, the festival was a massive success and one that will seems to only be getting better year after year.
- Jesse Ostroff
