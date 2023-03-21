Entertainment: Quien toca, baila by Rewild on April 4th

On April 4th at 8pm, as part of the Captures d'audace en scène series, the Rewild collective presents Quien toca, baila, a real tango party at Le Gesù amphitheatre.
In an era where we dance mainly with our fingers on a keyboard, Rewild is all about human connection. The collective of 12 passionate musician-dancers plays original music, inspired by tango and spiced with jazz, all delivered by a chamber orchestra. When we can no longer dance, when everything, absolutely everything, has become virtual, will we be able to survive? Rewild examines this idea of dystopia.
Quien toca, baila is an experiment in the democratization of tango within a real setting. The title of the show reminds us of the century-old rule of tango: that musicians never dance and that, conversely, dancers do not play. Quien toca, baila means axactly the opposite: Those who play, dance!
Rewild is composed of Pablo Bonacina, guitarist; Nayiri Piloyan, violinist; Pablo Seib, composer and double bass player; Catherine Chabot, flutist; Sebastian Verdugo, composer and pianist; Amichai Shalev, composer and bandoneonist; Zoé Dumais, violinist; Martin Auguste, percussionist; Beatriz Gabote, violist and singer; and Charles Papasoff, composer, clarinetist and saxophonist. These musicians will support internationally renowned dancers Angeles Veron and Albano Goldenberg, who have come directly from Buenos Aires for the show.
- Jennifer Cox
