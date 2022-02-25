Entertainment: Quebec in the spotlight at the Mélodînes concert March 1st

For the second concert in the Mélodînes series, Pro Musica is pleased to honor Quebec music with a program devoted to the works of composers André Gagnon, André Mathieu and Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy, the latter performing one of his creations.
Program
Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy, Sonata for Cello No. 2 and Piano in G minor, André Mathieu, Romantic Prelude for piano, and André Gagnon, Sonata for Cello and Piano.
Cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy, soloist, chamber musician, composer and member of the Trio de l'Île, the Andara Quartet and the BOA Experience Duo, has received numerous awards including the Prix d'Europe 2018 and twice the first prize in strings at the Canadian Music Competition.
Jean-Michel Dubé is a concert pianist and winner of prestigious competitions such as the International Stepping Stone of the Canadian Music Competition-Canimex, where he was Grand Prize winner. An ardent supporter of André Mathieu's music, he is "Artist in Residence" of the Drummondville Symphony Orchestra for 2021-2022.
The show takes places on Tuesday, March 1 at 12:10pm at Salle Claude-Léveillé in Place des Arts. A webcast will broadcast from April 17 to May 1.
