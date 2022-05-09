Entertainment: Pierre Hantaï in concert with works by Bach and Handel May 13th

Clavecin en concert presents its next concert with Pierre Hantaï in co-production with Salle Bourgie on May 13th.
The renowned harpsichordist will delight audiences with diverse and contrasting works by Bach and Handel performed on the beautiful Flemish harpsichord in the Bourgie Hall collection. It was made by Keith Hill from an instrument made in Antwerp in 1640 by Hans Rückers, a member of an important harpsichord-making dynasty.
Born in 1964 into a family where art was the first priority, Pierre Hantaï was fascinated by painting from his childhood, but it was his encounter with the music of Bach that showed him the path that would become his own. He took his first steps in music at the age of 10: living in the country, he first studied alone, on a small spinet, the repertoire that fascinated him and practiced chamber music with his brothers, Marc and Jérôme. He then took lessons from the American harpsichordist Arthur Haas, and later from Gustav Leonhardt, who invited him to his Amsterdam home for two years.
At a very young age, he played with the leading figures in the world of early music, the Kuijken brothers, Gustav Leonhardt, Philippe Herreweghe and Jordi Savall. Mr. Hantaï became widely known in 1993 with his recording of the Goldberg Variations, which received numerous awards, including a Gramophone Award, and led to invitations to perform throughout the world. He has performed and recorded extensively the repertoire of the Elizabethan virginalists, Bach, Couperin, and he has been working extensively on the works of Domenico Scarlatti, of whom he is recognized today as one of the major interpreters.
He has been invited to conduct various chamber orchestras and to teach master classes in many countries, but it is as a soloist that he most often plays.
