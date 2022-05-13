Entertainment: Penguin Random House to publish Surrender, a memoir by Bono

Bono- artist, activist, and the lead singer of Irish rock band U2 - has written a memoir, Surrender, that will be published by Penguin Random House on November 1, 2022. Surrender will be published in hardcover, ebook, and audio, with the audiobook narrated by Bono. According to a press release, the book will be released simultaneously around the world and will be published in 15 territories, including Penguin Random House imprints Doubleday Canada in Canada, Knopf in the US and Hutchinson Heinemann in Ireland and the UK.
As one of the music world’s most iconic artists, Bono’s career has been written about extensively. But in Surrender, it’s Bono who picks up the pen, writing for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. In his unique voice, Bono takes us from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was 14, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than 20 years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection and humour, Bono opens the aperture on his life - and the family, friends and faith that have sustained, challenged and shaped him.
Surrender's subtitle, “40 Songs, One Story,” is a nod to the book’s 40 chapters, which are each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings for Surrender and an animated video, narrated by Bono and based on some of his drawings, was released today across U2’s digital platforms. The video illustrates an extract from the “Out of Control” chapter in Surrender in which Bono tells the story of writing U2’s first single on May 10, 1978 - his 18th birthday, exactly 44 years ago today.
“All of the passion that Bono brings to his music and his life he also brings to the page,” said Knopf EVP and Publisher Reagan Arthur, who is Bono’s editor at Penguin Random House US. “Seven years ago another legend, the late Knopf editor Sonny Mehta, acquired the book because he knew Bono fits into the tradition of literary Irish storytellers, and we were lucky to have Sonny’s notes on an early draft of the manuscript. We’re luckier still that Bono not only has a dramatic personal history to tell, but he’s also a truly gifted writer. Surrender is honest, intimate, irreverent, and profound – a dazzling memoir of a remarkable life.”
Said Bono in the same release, “When I started to write this book I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me. Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress … With a fair amount of fun along the way.”
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.