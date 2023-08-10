Entertainment: Otakuthon, largest anime fest in Montreal, run August 11-13

Otakuthon is the city's biggest anime festival and it celebrates the cultural phenomenon known as anime (Japanese animation) and manga. Since 2008, the event has been held every summer at the Palais des congrès.
The convention remains the second-largest anime event in Canada. Proud of its Quebec origins, Otakuthon has always strived to be a fully bilingual convention (French and English). Since its first edition in 2006, Otakuthon has attracted thousands of participants from Quebec and abroad as well as high -profile guests, artists, and exhibitors from all corners of the world. The convention offers a wide range of activities, from video gaming to the ever-popular Masquerade (costume skit show).
Otakuthon has become an opportunity for attendees to enjoy and learn about the passion for Japanese culture, both modern and traditional. It runs from August 11-13 at the Palais des congres.
