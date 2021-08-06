Entertainment: Osheaga's Music on Paper Exhibition, Friday August 6 at l'Astral

With summer already in full swing, Montrealers are in a festive mood, and despite the fact that the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival 15th anniversary edition has been postponed to July 29-31, 2022, the OSHEAGA team has crafted a series of events to give fans a treat this summer and commemorate a festival that has become one of Canada’s most celebrated yearly events.
According to a recent media release, OSHEAGA Through the Ages will take place throughout the month of August at Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles, with a series of events and happenings featuring three unique ways to experience the history of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival: a photo and art exhibition, a series of live concerts and a fashion show in collaboration with the FASHION+DESIGN Festival.
“It has been inspiring to watch OSHEAGA evolve from a relatively intimate 2-day indie festival in 2006 to a massive annual tentpole event featuring some of the biggest stars in music and the kind of lineups that people travel from the four corners of the globe to come see” says Nick Farkas, Senior Vice President of Booking, Concerts and Events at evenko and founder of Osheaga, “to step back and reflect on how the festival has grown over the years is something that fills our team with pride and makes us look forward to what comes next.”
MUSIC ON PAPER EXHIBITION - August 6 to 21, 2021
Galerie de la Maison du Festival (305 Ste-Catherine Street West)
Opening hours: Tuesday - Sunday (12pm - 6pm)
The free photo and art exhibition, Music on Paper, will feature some of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival’s most jaw-dropping and eye-popping photos from years past featuring images courtesy of acclaimed photographers like Susan Moss, Patrick Beaudry, Tim Snow, and others. In addition, the expo will feature a full selection of the unique and dynamic silkscreen posters created for the festival over the years. Under the direction of visual artist and curator Pat Hamou, the exhibit will highlight some of the most exciting and dynamic images snapped at and created for the festival, capturing the defining moments from each OSHEAGA edition. Photos and silkscreen posters will be available for purchase onsite.
Le Central (30 Ste-Catherine Street West)
Opening hours : Tuesday to Thursday (5pm - 10pm), Friday and Saturday (5pm - 11pm)
Le Central, Montreal’s hot spot to grab a bite, will also be adorned with a photo exhibit highlighting the different fashion trends of festival-goers over the years.
LIVE CONCERTS
The OSHEAGA Through the Ages retrospective will also feature an array of amazing acts playing live at MTELUS and L’Astral to commemorate the many years of stellar music at the festival. With performances from artists who have rocked the OSHEAGA stages in the past, the series of concerts will be a who’s who of local talent who helped build the foundations of the OSHEAGA Music and Arts Festival since year one. Fans can expect to hear familiar hits, as well as brand new tunes from the following artists:
RYMZ with EMMA BEKO, FARFADET, D4VID LEE, SHASH'U - Saturday, August 7 at 9pm - MTELUS
FOREIGN DIPLOMATS - Saturday, August 7 at 8pm - L’Astral
LE COULEUR & PAUPIERE - Thursday, August 12 at 8pm - MTELUS
KALLITECHNIS - Friday, August 13 at 8pm - L’Astral
ELEPHANT STONE - Saturday, August 14 at 8pm - L’Astral
MATT HOLUBOWSKI - Friday, August 20 at 8pm - MTELUS
FASHION SHOW IN COLLABORATION WITH THE FASHION+DESIGN FESTIVAL
August 21 at Quartier des Spectacles
Over the years, OSHEAGA has seen many trends come and go, and has been at the forefront of much forward-thinking festival fashion. As an added bonus, the retrospective will also explore the many looks over the years with a fashion show of festival favourites as part of the FASHION+DESIGN Festival (a very first collaboration between the two events). Because fashion and music have become inseparable through the ages, FASHION+DESIGN and OSHEAGA have decided to push the concept further by offering a musical fashion show in the heart of the city. On August 21, 50 artists, dancers, musicians and models will participate in an extraordinary fusion of fashion, fun and music as an opportunity for everyone to bring their best #throwback festival look and dress up for the occasion.
Stay tuned as more details are still to come. Information can be found at osheaga.com and festivalmodedesign.com.
