Entertainment: Non-fiction roundup

If you’re still looking for a great book for that non-fiction reader in your life, here’s a roundup of books they’re guaranteed to love.
You Can’t be Serious by Kal Penn (Simon and Schuster) - This is a book that you can easily get through in one sitting, because it’s hard to put down. Penn offers a glimpse into what it was like for him to try to make a name in an industry that just wanted stereotypical Indian characters. It’s also interesting to read how he went from playing Kumar in the buddy comedy Harold and Kumar, to working for the Obama administration. It’s a funny and insightful read that’s sure to delight any reader.
Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir by Joe Exotic (Simon and Schuster) - If you’ve seen the Netflix show Tiger King then you know exactly what to expect from this memoir. Written from prison via a series of e-mails, the book is a perfect accompaniment to season 2 of the popular show. Exotic opens up about his whole life, from childhood to now and weighs in on how he came to be incarcerated. This book was definitely entertaining and is a great vacation read.
The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family by Ron and Clint Howard (Harper Collins) - It’s very clear from reading this book that the Howard family is close-knit. The Boys dives into the beginnings of the Howard family’s love for performance, starting with Ron and Clint’s parents. A building block to their success has been the family’s passion for performance and creativity and resolve to remain grounded in an industry that many get lost in. I loved the formatting of this book, alternating between Ron and Clint, giving the reader a good sense for who they are both as individuals and a family unit.
Taste: My Life Through Food by Stanley Tucci (Simon and Schuster) - Memoir meets cookbook in award-winning actor Stanley Tucci’s latest book. It was fascinating to read how various food items can be compartmentalized within the different stages of Tucci’s life. As Tucci tells his stories he also provides a recipe to accompany each memory. Tucci is well-spoken, funny and charming. This is a laugh out loud book that will leave you both satisfied and extremely hungry.
You Got Anything Stronger by Gabrielle Union (Harper Collins) - A follow-up to her bestselling book We’re Going to Need More Wine, Union brings us an honest and candid collection of essays. Reading this book makes the reader feel like they’re casually hanging out with a friend, sharing stories and anecdotes over a glass of wine. Union’s complete frankness when opening up about her journey through surrogacy is refreshing, as issues relating to women’s reproductive health tend to still not be discussed as openly as they should be. You Got Anything Stronger is a compelling read.
Off the Record by Peter Mansbridge (Simon and Schuster) - When you think about Canadian newscasting the first person that tends to come to mind is Peter Mansbridge. For most of my life he had been the calm and steady voice that not only delivered the news, but brought the country through one crisis to the next. Admittedly though, before reading this book I didn’t know anything about Mansbridge’s personal life. Sitting down with Off the Record felt like sitting down with a family member reminiscing about their life. The stories told are honest, open and real. We also get a sense for his good sense of humour and a great understanding at what truly made him a national treasure.
Brothers and Wives by Christopher Andersen (Simon and Schuster) - If you are a fan of the royal family you will enjoy this book. Brothers and Wives takes a look at the lives of William and Harry over the past 20 years and their relationship with one another. Andersen offers his readers a behind the scenes look at the of the family’s headline making events over the last two decades. If you’re a fan of a good gossip read this book is definitely for you.
Canadian Courage: True Stories of Canada’s Everyday Heroes by Linda Pruessen (Harper Collins) - These last two years have been difficult for everyone. At times it can feel demoralizing, with one horrific headline after another. Thankfully Pruessen has delivered to us a collection of stories about everyday Canadian heroes who, in the face of great adversity, showed great courage and strength. This book is great to pick up when you need your faith in humanity to be restored. Some names will be familiar, but others are simply regular citizens who went above and beyond in a time of need.
Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas by Omar Mouallem (Simon and Schuster) - Praying to the West is both a historical look at Islam and a personal spiritual journey for Mouallem. Raised a muslim, but considering himself to be more of an atheist, Mouallem travels the world to visit historical Islamic landmarks around the world. There is also a chapter devoted to the Quebec City mosque shooting. Praying to the West is an insightful thought provoking read.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
