Entertainment: New Mélodînes Concert announced with Philippe Gagné on piano and Laurianne Houde on violin

For its third Mélodînes concert, Pro Musica recently announced that this season's theme "Grand Piano" will be put on by the duo comprised of Philippe Gagné on piano and Laurianne Houde on violin.
Laurianne Houde began learning the violin at the age of 3. At the age of 9, she was admitted to the Conservatoire de musique de Québec. She has been participating in national competitions for over 15 years. In 2016, Laurianne distinguished herself as a finalist in the Virtuoso Competition on ICI Radio-Canada, produced by Gregory Charles. Among her many awards, at the Canimex Canadian Music Competition, she won first prize as a junior candidate (2014 and 2015), first place in the 17-year-old violin category (2019), and in 2021, the most prestigious: the Grand Prize for 19-25 year old. That same year, she won the iA Financial Group Cup at the Concours de musique de la Capitale.
Philippe Gagné began studying piano at the age of 6. Three years later, he enrolled at the Conservatoire de musique de Rimouski. In 2011, he wins a first prize at the Canadian Music Competition / Canimex, (piano category 12 years old). He was then invited to play as a soloist with the Orchestre Symphonique de l'Estuaire. Philippe has been awarded twice the "Mérite de la ville de Rimouski" scholarship. In 2016, he won the Grand Prize (15-18 years old) at the Canadian Music Competition / Canimex and was invited to perform with the Orchestre Symphonique de Drummondville. In 2017, he begins studies in engineering physics at Laval University and a bachelor's degree in piano at the Conservatoire de musique de Québec.
The concert takes place on Wednesday April 12th at Salle Claude-Léveillée at Place des Arts at 12:10pm.
- Jennifer Cox
