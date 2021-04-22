Entertainment: New anthology arrives from the editors of Ricepaper Magazine

May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada, and a new anthology has been put together by the editors of Ricepaper Magazine. It is published by Dark Helix Press.
Ricepaper is a Vancouver-based magazine that has been covering and promoting Asian writing, arts and culture since 1994. Their new anthology Belief is a collection of Asian writing from around the world including a piece by famed Canadian poet and author Joy Kogawa alongside short stories, poetry, and nonfiction by writers of Asian descent from around the world.
The honorable Joy Kogawa shares her lifelong lessons scribbled in her diary, Carmen Chan shares the trauma experienced by the women in her family in the new world, Felix Wong shares a strange serendipitous experience of witnessing a wedding of strangers, and Garry Engkent describes how introducing the egg roll at his family’s restaurant causes a heated controversy in Thibeault Falls. The late Jim Wong-Chu reflects on what the first railway workers would have thought about the ritual of Christmas. Each author shares a conviction of truth shaping the reality of life in the Asian diaspora.
“The least visible is the most powerful. The best friend is hiding in the enemy. There is no end to consciousness. Mercy and abundance belong together. Truth and forgiveness belong together.”
– Joy Kogawa, “Intent to forgive”
You can purchase a copy of the anthology here.
