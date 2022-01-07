Entertainment: Mouth to Mouth review

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson is a memorable novel that keeps the reader enthralled right up to the final line. The story takes place over the course of a day, in an airport lounge, during a long flight delay. Our narrator runs into an old college acquaintance who takes the opportunity of the flight delay to share the story of his life from college graduation until the present. The story is mostly told by the acquaintance with the occasional interruption from our narrator. It begins as a story of heartbreak, shifting into a story of self reflection.
The novel is masterfully written and is undeniably compelling. It’s about power, greed and selfishness. Most of the characters are unlikable narcissists and yet Wilson’s brilliant writing has you wanting more right until the bitter end. This book, which is just under 200 pages, can easily be read in one sitting because you simply can’t put it down. Mouth to Mouth is a story within a story and it is a perfect January read to curl up with on a cold day.
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson (Simon and Schuster) is available on January 11th, 2022.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.