Entertainment: Montreal's very first La Pizza Week kicks off May 1st

The ever-so-popular "Le Burger Week" and "La Poutine Week" extend their reigns as Canada’s largest restaurant festivals with a new addition to the family: La Pizza Week. Presented by Saputo and delivered by SkipTheDishes!, La Pizza Week runs from May 1st until May 7th - it’s a pizza party with hundreds of restaurants across Canada.
The week-long festival is a celebration for pizza-lovers across the country, with accessibility to restaurants through SkipTheDishes delivery. This interactive national community event supports local restaurants and their pizza creations, a press release promises, and there are participants from every province in the country.
Each restaurant will be encouraged to create a unique pizza at a special price. Pizza-lovers across the nation will engage with the festival by visiting or ordering from participating restaurants and, as always, fans can vote for their favourite pizzas directly on www.lapizzaweek.com. Other restaurant winners will be crowned for fun bragging rights in the following categories: most outrageous pizza, the judge’s choice, as well as awards given out by partners by Skip and Saputo.
"La Poutine Week in February was our biggest festival ever, and now the timing for La Pizza Week is perfect," said Na’eem Adam, co-founder of the event, in the same release. "We got overwhelmingly positive feedback from restaurants and fans and felt a responsibility to contribute even more to our mission: help local restaurant communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.