Entertainment: Montreal’s PixMob scores big with brightest tech yet at Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Although no NFL franchise has ever been victorious three Super Bowls in a row, team PixMob scored its third consecutive Super Bowl win at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, featuring performances by hip-hop icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Montreal-based PixMob — immersive experience experts specializing in wearable technology, wireless lighting and crowd activation — dazzled fans in the stands and TV viewers alike with a truly epic halftime spectacle, one that had to overcome a significant production hurdle, a press release said.
PixMob’s Super Bowl Halftime Show experience this year was their third straight, and fourth overall, at North America’s biggest annual sporting event. It follows unforgettable success at last year’s halftime show featuring The Weeknd, and at the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performances the year before, both shows together totalling over 200 million viewers.
New Tech Tackles Unique Game-Day Challenge
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals weren’t the only ones aiming to light up the field during the afternoon game. PixMob were challenged to develop immersive illumination technology that would not just function but enthrall in the daylight-filled stadium — in other words, the brightest tech yet. Enter NOVA, a new family of high-brightness PixMob products.
PixMob provided 70,000 never-before-seen, NOVA-powered LED laminates to all live audience members as well as the halftime show field cast (dancers, extras, etc.). The laminates, designed in Montreal, are brighter than any device the company has ever made previously. Each laminate has 10 times the brightness of the popular LED event wristbands PixMob is renowned for, and is the same technology now used in the permanent installation built into the seats of the SAP Center, home of the San Jose Sharks. The result was the signature ability to reinvent themselves to transform audiences into a vibrant, pulsating and entrancing canvas of light.
“When we saw the stadium with its clear roof for the first time, we thought this might be tough. With our engineers, we got to work and did some electronic alchemy to take an existing circuit and super charge it. As we like to say, we must innovate or disappear,” said Vincent Leclerc, Chief Technology Officer at PixMob, in the release.
PixMob’s Year of Rebirth
It goes without saying that recent times have provided unprecedented challenges across industries and especially live events. But at PixMob, adversity has also inspired creativity and opportunity, as well as renewal and rebirth over the past year, they said.
PixMob is known throughout the entertainment industry for its events record, from tours with Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny and the Spice Girls to the opening ceremonies of the Sochi Winter Olympics as well as NBA and NHL playoff games, including the Montreal Canadiens’ storybook run to the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. But last year, PixMob also lent its expertise to a bold new initiative tackling the pandemic in the events, commercial and industrial sectors with the creation of Safeteams. Utilizing PixMob’s proprietary wearable technologies, Safeteams assists organizations wishing to reopen or maintain safe operations during COVID-19, and currently helps protect over 18,000 workers against COVID-19 and its variants.
