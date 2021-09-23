Entertainment: MIBFF 2021 kicks off tomorrow

Some of this year’s must-see films, in person and online, include Rumba Kings, Subjects of Desire Regard Noir. Belly of the Beast, Since I Been Down, Another Paradise, Poppie Nongena, The Special, Under the Stars of Paris, With Drawn Arms, Under the Stars of Paris, Uprooted and more!
Canada’s largest Black Film Festival, the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF), returns with a meaningful 17th edition that promises to inspire through bold programming - online and in person - September 22 to October 3, 2021. This year, the Festival is honored to present the MIBFF 2021 Career Achievement Award to Cesar winning actor Omar Sy (Lupin, The Untouchables); award winning Haitian-Canadian visual artist and filmmaker, Martine Chartrand (Black Soul, MacPherson); and Guadeloupean/French activist and actress, Firmine Richard (8 women, La première étoile). All three Honorary Guests will sit down with MIBFF President and Founder Fabienne Colas to discuss, in an intimate conversation, their respective career evolution, their journey to success and the importance of Diversity off and on screen today.
The #MIBFF21 will present 17 World premieres, 9 International premieres, 40 Canadian premieres et 35 Quebec premieres. Opening night will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 7PM at the Imperial Theatre with Glenn Kaino & Afshin Shahidi’s With Drawn Arms, a feature documentary about track-and-field gold medalist Tommie Smith who famously raised a gloved fist at the ’68 Olympic games to protest racial inequality in America. Then at 9PM, 134 uncut films will be available ONLINE until October 3. #MIBFF21 will close with Claus Drexel’s narrative feature, Under the Stars of Paris. The film tells the story of a homeless women in Paris who meets an orphaned 8-year-old Eritrean boy. Bound by their marginal conditions, they embark together on an emotional journey to find his mother in Paris.
This 17th edition programming gives a nod to the Francophonie, highlighting prominent local and international filmmakers. MIBFF’s film selection is from 30 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Guinea, Haiti, Ivory Coast, Martinique, Nigeria, Peru, Qatar, South Africa, Sudan, Tunisia, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, and more.
Passes range from $69 to $119 and individual tickets range from $8 to $25 and available for purchase on the Festival's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.