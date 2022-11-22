Entertainment: Messis by Van Grimde Corps Secrets dance series available online

Van Grimde Corps Secrets presents Messis, a webseries on the reconnection of humans to nature, accompanied by a platform giving access to behind the scenes of the creation and reflections behind the work. A rich artistic, scientific, and philosophical experience.
Rooted in a reflection on the future of the body and of humanity, in the context of social and technological changes exacerbated or accelerated by the pandemic, Messis celebrates the reconnection to the earth and the exultation of the physical body. The webseries mixes dance, music, visual and media arts, interactive technologies, 3D design, and augmented reality.
Messis introduces viewers to a near-future where, faced with the impossibility of being in touch with a destroyed nature, and with individuals physically separated from each other by waves of pandemic diseases, a new generation of humans seeks to find connection, meaning, and intimacy through a sacrificial ritual that allows them to join the metaverse. Messis ("harvest" in Latin) evokes by its title the data collection inherent in the development of an ever-expanding metaverse, and the immense power of technology, the true "messiah" of our time.
For this work for nine performers, Isabelle Van Grimde reunites with three creative partners: composer Thom Gossage, producer-director Robert Desroches of DAVAI and visual and media artist Marilène Oliver. Thom Gossage's musical compositions, inspired by the syncopated rhythms of Stravinsky's Rite of Spring, maintain their own identity in response to choreographies marked by raw energy and movement evocative of trance and ritual.
Messis is presented on an online platform, created in collaboration with the experiential design studio AKUFEN. A unique work in its own right, this immersive platform offers complementary and exclusive content, including scientific articles and interviews with artists and researchers whose transdisciplinary reflections have influenced the creation of the series. The platform also provides access to additional choreographic sequences, including an interactive 360-degree shot, allowing the audience to choose their own viewing angles.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.