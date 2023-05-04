Entertainment: May The Fourth Be With You - Star Wars Villainous: Power of The Dark Side

May the 4th be with you! If you’re looking for a great family fun Star Wars activity to celebrate May the 4th with your loved ones at home, Ravensburger offers a wonderful Star Wars themed boardgame called Star Wars™ Villainous: Power of the Dark Side. This is a wonderfully re-imagined release of the critically acclaimed boardgame Disney Villainous: The Worst Takes It All from 2018.
In Star Wars™ Villainous: Power of the Dark Side, players take on the role of iconic Star Wars villains, including General Grievous, Asajj Ventress, Moff Gideon, Kylo Ren and Darth Vader to see who can fulfill their dark destiny first. Each villain has their own unique set of objectives and play style which makes every session unique and provides great replay value.
Each player has their own decks of cards and must navigate their individual player board called their “Sector” to take a variety of actions allowing them to earn credits, recruit allies, deploy ships, set obstacles for their opponents and overcome game changing events and heroes.
The game is for two to four players and is recommended for ages 10 and up. You can expect each playthrough to last about twenty minutes per player.
If you’re an existing Star Wars™ Villainous fan you’ll be excited to learn that in celebration of May the 4th, Ravensburger just announced the release of Star Wars™ Villainous: Scum and Villainy. This stand-alone expansion will include the infamous bounty hunter Boba-Fett as a playable villain. More details to come this June alongside the game’s pre-order. You’ll be able to fulfil your destiny with Star Wars™ Villainous: Scum and Villainy when it hits store shelves in August.
Is the rest of the family not as excited about playing boardgames as you? Ravensburger also has a wonderful collection of Star Wars™ Villainous puzzles to assemble. Each puzzle in the collection contains 1000 pieces and comes with one of five exclusive and beautifully illustrated ‘what if’ scenarios featuring each of the five playable villains from the game.
Star Wars™ Villainous: Power of the Dark Side and the Star Wars Villanous puzzle collection are currently available at a board game retailer near you.
- Roberto Panetta
