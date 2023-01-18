Entertainment: Marie-Hélène Panisset and Charles Papasoff join forces for Captures d'audace en scène, a collection of shows with film, music, and more

Following their series of short films, Marie-Hélène Panisset and Charles Papasoff have joined forces, once again, to offer Captures d'audace en scène, a collection of shows that combine film, music, dance, and poetry, in performances that bring together a host of artists from the extended jazz family on stage: Dawn Tyler Watson, Joss Tellier, the Rewild Tango Orchestra, the Taxon Lazare Trio, Matt Herskowitz, Mathieu Désy and Contrebasse & marées, as well as several guest artists.
The films of the Captures d'audace series was created in 2021-22 during the pandemic. For 2023, the duo is bringing the artists back to the stage and giving new life to their creative dynamics of marrying images and sound while showing the films they made. The shows also encourage audience participation and place the spectators at the heart of the performance (they can even influence its course).
The shows begin on January 30th at 8pm at the Lion d'or in Montreal. A selection of Capsules d'audace, filmed by Marie-Hélène Panisset, will be shown during the event. They will also launch the original soundtrack of the film FÉE, which is at the heart of the show. Harmonica player Lévy Bourbonnais, singer Sonia Johnson, bassist Morgan Moore, and drummer Kevin Warren will complete the set.
- Jennifer Cox
