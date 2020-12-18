Entertainment: Locally-penned new book Thoughts And Ideas now available on Amazon

Patrick Hannus of RDP has a major car accident several years ago and had to learn to adapt to a new way of living."You can feel sorry for yourself or embrace it and life goes on," he explained. "At the time of my accident I had two children, 4 and 2, and I was working three jobs, but because I was home recovering, I got to see my children grow and be a part of it. Later I became a soccer coach and was involved in the figure skating club, I was on the governing board at school - all these things I never would have had a chance to do prior to the accident. So there are no regrets there.
Hannus has always loved kids and finding a way to give back to the community. "I used to be a Boy Scout and always volunteered, plus I enjoy working with kids. If you don’t have the volunteers, the kids have nothing and its important for them to have these activities. People who have the opportunity to partake should. I personally enjoy it. Growing up in a large family, we didn’t have the means to join activities, and it makes you appreciate a lot of other things that others don’t. If I can help, even just to be there, I want to."
All his life, Hannus has been "observing" and taking notes, whether they be on paper, a napkin, coasters, or a scrap of paper. At the start of the pandemic, he decided to go through these notes and turn them into a book for his children and extended family. "I would write down anything in the moment and then go back to it, and each time I would write longer versions of the life’s observations," he explained. "I've always considered it to be a work in progress. Some pieces have been revised 10-15 times, others changed form completely, and still others have inspired other writings."
His love for writing goes back to his Champlain College days where he took an English class where they did free-flow writing. "Forget mistakes – just write and don’t break the flow," he said of the instructions he received. "That’s what I do. Sometimes I have a thought or an idea but not the full story, so it just sits there, and one day it will come by itself. Other times, I add just a few lines and it just flowed by itself."
He self-published his latest writings, Thoughts And Ideas, which is now being sold on Amazon and in Barnes & Noble book stores south of the border. Hannus said he is still writing and is halfway through his second book. "While I’m writing, I’m in that zone and let the pen flow by itself, and only after do I reread it. It’s cool - I love it. I don’t ever force any of the writings. I don’t want restrictions of any kind, I just want to be free."
The cover of his debut book is especially important and symbolic: "Nothing is random with me - I am very much into symbolism," he said. "On the cover there are three flags: France (my dad), the Mauritius flag (my mom), and Canada. The snake is my Chinese sign, the blue sapphire eyes is my birth stone, and the three gems are the birthstones of my kids. The back cover has a rooster, a symbol of my daughter with a nurse's hat, a pig with a microphone because my first son a singer in a rock band called Orchad, and the monkey with a hockey stick. Nothing is ever random."
You can order a copy of Thoughts and Ideas here.
