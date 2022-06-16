Entertainment: Local art show being held to benefit the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation

Dr. Mihai Balaban worked in the anesthesia department of the Lakeshore General Hospital for more than 20 years, and he passed away almost four years ago. In his honour, his wife Adriana Balaban is putting on an art show at Gallery 1428 this weekend, and all the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Foundation to be used in the anesthesia department.
What makes this event really unique is that the art that will be on display are works that Dr. Balaban did himself in his spare time. There are more than 40 pieces in total, including large paintings and ceramic sculptures.
“I’d like to find them good homes and then put the money to a good cause,” his wife said from their downtown home. “I had kept all these paintings in storage with one stacked over the other, and I thought, ‘No one is enjoying them here.’”
A lot of the artwork that will be on display feature beautiful landscapes from their lakefront home in Baie d’Urfe.
The art show will take place June 17-18 from 3-8pm and June 19 from 1-5pm at Gallery 1428 (on 1428 Sherbrooke Street West). Admission is free.
- Jennifer Cox
