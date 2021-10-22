Entertainment: îLESONIQ 2022 now three days at Parc Jean-Drapeau, Swedish House Mafia first headliner to be announced

Big news for fans of electronic dance music - according to a press release, îLESONIQ is back to celebrate its 7th edition next summer at Espace 67, and the festival is expanding by adding an extra day! Canada's most influential dance event is now taking place August 5, 6 and 7 on Montreal's picturesque Ile Sainte-Hélène, with îLESONIQ en ville to launch the festivities in the city on August 4th.
The îLESONIQ team announced that Swedish House Mafia will be headlining the festival. The supergroup, made up of DJ/producers Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, are often referred to as the faces of mainstream progressive house music. The group split in 2012, but the trio is reuniting and will be playing new songs from their forthcoming album called Paradise Again. Swedish House Mafia just announced their international tour for 2022 and îLESONIQ will be one of the only music festivals alongside Coachella to have them on the lineup.
"After two long summers with no îLESONIQ, we can finally announce some great news," says Evelyne Côté, Director of Programming, Concerts and Events at evenko, in the same release. "Not only will we be welcoming the world's most famous electronic music trio to Parc Jean-Drapeau, we will also mark the occasion by adding a third full day of programming on the Sunday to cover the entire weekend. We couldn't ask for a stronger comeback to thank our fans for their undying support. I get chills thinking about how far we have come, and what's in store for us in 2022!"
A limited quantity of weekend passes for îLESONIQ 2022 go on sale Friday, October 29th at 10AM at ilesoniq.com. General admission pass for three days starts at $275.
