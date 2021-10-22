Entertainment: Last Girl Ghosted review

As the weather cools and the leaves start to turn, it’s the perfect time to curl up with a new fall thriller and Lisa Unger’s Last Girl Ghosted is a great choice. Unger delves into the world of online dating and the dangers that can come with meeting up with complete strangers. The novel follows writer Wren Greenwood as she falls head over heels for Adam, a man she meets on a dating app. After exclusively dating for a short while Adam simply disappears, erasing his digital trail behind him. Wren finds herself in the company of a private investigator trying to piece together who Adam really is, and more importantly, why all of the women he’s connected with online have disappeared without a trace.
This is the first book that I’ve read by Lisa Unger, but it comes as no surprise why she’s a bestselling author. Written in current times, the pandemic faintly pulses in the background in moments when the protagonist notices people wearing masks, or hearing something about a virus, which helps root the book in our reality. A lot of the focus in the book is PTSD and the effects that childhood traumas can have on us as adults. The novel also does a great job at highlighting how careful you need to be online dating and the importance of taking your time to really get to know someone.
Whether you’re a big thriller fan or a casual thriller reader, this book is not to be missed.
Lisa Unger’s Last Girl Ghosted, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.