The inaugural lineup of Montreal's newest country festival includes
Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, and Tenille Townes.
The very first edition of LASSO is fast approaching, and on August 12th and 13th, Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau will be the site of a massive country music party with all the fixins.
Amongst the performers will be up-and-comer Townes, a 26-year-old who was born in Grande Prairie, Alberta and earned accolades for her wise-beyond-her-years ballads before she moved to Nashville in 2013. After years of taking in sets at the Bluebird Café and pushing herself in writing sessions, she started winning over Music Row with the songs that would eventually shape her acoustic EP, Living Room Worktapes.
"I am so honoured to get to be a part of this festival, especially because we're making history with this being the first official one," she said in a recent Zoom interview. "I just love Montreal. It's one of my favourite spots to come and just hang out. The city is just enchanting."
