Entertainment: Just For Laughs and Welcome Hall Mission join forces to help Montrealers take care of one another

With summer upon us and festival season in full swing, right now is a perfect time to enjoy this world-class city, but some Montrealers need a little bit of help and support to thrive. This year, while fans of comedy are taking in the “sites” and sounds of Just for Laughs Montréal, Just For Laughs - Juste pour rire Group and Welcome Hall Mission / Mission Bon Accueil have joined forces to encourage them to share the joy and tap to give.
As part of Welcome Hall Mission’s Montreal Helps Montreal campaign, festival goers need only tap their credit or debit cards on the TipTap devices that are located throughout the festival site and at venues where Just For Laughs and Juste pour rire shows will be taking place. Providing comedy fans with a quick and easy way to donate to Welcome Hall Mission, the TipTap devices are contactless, and their design makes them easy to spot at each venue. The ease of the one-tap process allows users to donate one of four pre-determined donation amounts, while on the go, in less than 10 seconds.
This summer, the focus of this season’s Montreal Helps Montreal-Montréal aide Montréal campaign is to highlight Welcome Hall Mission’s solution-oriented programs that respond to youth at risk, families who are disconnected from basic health services and people experiencing homelessness in Montreal. Mental health support, which happens to be one of Just For Laughs’ primary commitments, plays a key role in all these programs and services.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Just For Laughs / Juste pour rire Group on this campaign,” said Sam Watts, President of Welcome Hall Mission / Mission Bon Accueil, in a press release, “and we’re looking forward to the support of their dedicated and passionate fans. As a Montreal institution, we are sure they will help us in our efforts to bring solutions to the complex social challenges in our city.”
- Jennifer Cox
