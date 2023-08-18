Entertainment: JURASSIC WORLD LIVE TOUR comes to Montreal for the first time September 8-10

Jurassic World Live Tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans, and it will be roaring into Montreal for the first time ever playing the Bell Centre for six action-packed performances from September 8-10, 2023.
With arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favourite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex more than 40 feet in length, take centre stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.
Jurassic World’s recognizable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save a new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With amazing stunts and an original, authentic storyline, Jurassic World Live Tour is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.
Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special pre-show experience included with all ticket purchases. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favourite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including fun photo opps with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.
Family-friendly ticket pricing is available, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the venue box office during open hours on event days. English showtimes will be on September 8th at 7pm and September 10th at 3pm.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.