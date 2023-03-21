Entertainment: Jim Jefferies Returns to Montreal With his New Tour “Give ‘Em What They Want”

Following two Galas at the Just For Laughs Festival in 2019, Just For Laughs and Outback Presents recently announced that Jim Jefferies returns with his new show Give ‘Em What They Want Tour at the Théâtre St. Denis on Wednesday, September 20th.
The Sydney, Australia native has been entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jefferies was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019, and at the end of that year, he started the Oblivious tour where he performed across Europe and North America. His ninth stand-up special, Intolerant, came out on Netflix last year, and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.
Tickets start at $55.75 and go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10am.
- Jennifer Cox
