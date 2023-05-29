Entertainment: Jeremy Hotz brings his Marquis De Sad Tour to Montreal

Just For Laughs and Evenko announced that Jeremy Hotz is bringing his Marquis De Sad Tour to Montreal.
After our planet's lengthy battle with a pandemic, life and comedy returned to an almost normal capacity in 2022, and superstar funnyman, Jeremy Hotz (and his uber-famous dog, SHACKLETON) took to the road to make the fans laugh once again. Performing in front of sold-out audiences from coast to coast, Jeremy Hotz proved once again that his unique brand of observational comedy is the remedy that the fans have deeply missed.
Based in Hollywood, California Jeremy Hotz maintains a deep love for his Canadian roots and makes a point to tour to as many Canadian cities as possible, and his one regret in 2022 was that he wasn't able to make it to Montreal. Through constant determination and continuous juggling, Jeremy Hotz has finally found a way to bring his Marquis De Sad Tour to Montreal on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at Théâtre Corona.
“Montreal has a special place in my heart because Montreal and the Just For Laughs Festival are the reason why I have a career in comedy. They supported me before anyone else, and it's a city that I will always cherish” said Hotz in a press release. “But there's too much construction.”
Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 2nd at ticketmaster.ca.
- Jennifer Cox
