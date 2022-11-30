Entertainment: JAZZLAB ORCHESTRA performs in Quebec City and Montreal

Back from a European tour (France, Italy, Switzerland) and a tour in Western Canada (five cities), JAZZLAB ORCHESTRA is returning to the Palais Montcalm in Quebec on December 8th and to the Outremont Theater in Montreal on December 10th.
Since 2004, the JAZZLAB ORCHESTRA of Montreal defines itself as a real institution in the world of Canadian jazz. The group explores musical writing in many styles, supported by both composers and musicians.
The new musical lineup, LOGUSLABUSMUZIKUS, joins the artistic spirit of modern jazz today. The sequences follow thematic elements, and the temperature rises each time the new JAZZLAB ORCHESTRA experience evolves.
The JAZZLAB ORCHESTRA is a multigenerational ensemble composed of Mario Allard, (ss, as, cl); Claire Devlin (ss, ttl); Annie Dominique (ss, ace, clb); Jacques Kuba Seguin (tp); Thomas Morelli-Bernard (tb); Felix Stussi (p); Alain Bedard (CB); and Michel Lambert (drs).
- Jennifer Cox
