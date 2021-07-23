Entertainment: It Happened One Summer

If you’re looking for a good summer read that just takes you away, then It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey is that book. This novel, written during the pandemic, is about a LA socialite who, after winding up in jail for a party gone too far, is sent off to a small fishing town to learn the value of money. Piper Bellinger is LA’s Instagram “it” girl, who decides to throw an epic party on the heels of a public breakup. When her antics put her stepfather’s movie project in jeopardy, he decides to send her to her deceased father’s hometown in an attempt to help her find her way in life. It’s in this small coastal town where she meets sea captain Brendan Taggart, who could not be any more different than any man she’s ever met, and what unfolds is a touching, funny, and steamy romance.
I use to devour rom-com novels but eventually got bored of their predictability. So it took me a bit by surprise when I couldn’t put It Happened One Summer down. Fair warning, it is a lot steamier than your typical rom-com, however Bailey also does a great job with her character development, particularly with her lead Piper. The airhead that we meet at the beginning of the novel, is not the same smart, compassionate, empathetic Piper we have by the end of the novel. The small town of Westport also grows on you as the novel goes on, becoming a character in and among itself. I definitely recommend this book if you’re looking for an escape. For myself, I’ll be checking out her other novels and am eagerly awaiting her next book in this new series.
It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
