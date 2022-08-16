The International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu colours the sky each year with the largest number of balloons in the country. The family-friendly event offers musical performances, culinary offerings, as well as a large area of rides and activities, making it fun for kids of all ages (even the big kids!).
This nine-day event combines the wonder of hot air balloon flights with the memories of bringing together friends and family to share unforgettable moments. Running until August 21st, upcoming shows include performances by Great Blue Heron, Audrey Belanger, Salebarbes, Anachnid, and Avril Jensen, to name just a few. Kids can enjoy the Lagoon, a large pool of water where they can sail on small pedal boats, a large sandbox filled with toys, a ball pool, or having their faces painted by professional artists. There are rides, large games, and bouncy structures, plus a variety of food trucks along gourmet alley with canteen food, churros, refreshing beverages, and frozen treats. Adults can enjoy happy hour at the SAQ Bistro, or they can sign up for Yoga In The Sky and participate in a yoga session at dawn to experience a unique uplifting experience in symbiosis with the magic of the sky. This event aims to create a moment of meditation and calm under a sky full of balloons, and each yoga session can accommodate up to 150 people.
For more information on the International Balloon Festival, visit their website.
