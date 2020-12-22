Entertainment: Illumi is the perfect festive, safe family activity

For a second year, Illumi by Cavalia in Laval is bringing magic and fun to visitors, with its dazzling displays of millions of sparkling lights and cutting-edge designs.
There are two incredible ways to discover this one-of-a-kind attraction: they have a three-kilometre driving route with a few lanes widened along the route to enable cars to slow down and allowing passengers to take photos and record videos. And, their walking path has reopened with social distancing measures in place - a safe, clearly delineated three-kilometre walking path lets visitors admire each universe of the dazzling world of lights’ walkway on foot.
llumi is produced by the same company behind Cavalia, the equestrian spectacle that delighted audiences every summer in Montreal. Today, their light show features 10 universes and 18 amazing scenes in the dazzling world of lights. All of it is timed to incredible music that will delight and captivate. Because of the growing demand, the event will run until January 31, 2021.
