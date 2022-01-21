Entertainment : How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to every Moral Question

I remember once taking a philosophy course as an elective and struggling to stay awake past page one of any of the readings. At the end of the semester I thought to myself, "Never again will I open up a book about philosophy." Well, here I am years later not only laughing out loud while reading a book on moral philosophy but also fully comprehending all these big philosophical theories and concepts. Written by the creator of the tv show The Good Place, Michael Schur's How To be Perfect is a well researched expansion on all the big moral questions that were presented throughout the show’s series. He takes a look philosophy’s biggest moral questions and creates situations and explanations that not only make the reader laugh out loud, but also makes you fully understand it. If you’re a fan of The Good Place, you’ll definitely want to pick up this book. And, if like me, you’ve ever been intimidated by moral philosophy, then How to be Perfect is quite simply the best book to help you grasp life’s big philosophical thoughts and theories. Did I mention it’s also really funny?
How to be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question by Michael Schur (Simon and Schuster) is available on January 25th.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
