Entertainment: Hook, Line and Sinker review

Tessa Bailey has quickly become one of my favourite romance authors. Over the years I have found myself reading less and less romance, or ‘chick-lit’, novels because many lack character development and often the male leads tend to be rather one-dimensional. Tessa Bailey has resuscitated my love for romance however and her latest novel Hook, Line and Sinker does not disappoint. Fans of Bailey will recognize the two main characters from her last novel, It Happened One Summer, but Hook, Line and Sinker can definitely be read as a stand alone. The story is one of friends to lovers but done in such a way that you can’t help but be instantly drawn into their journey. Hannah is a shy music lover who has always considered herself to not be leading lady material. One summer she meets Fox, who everyone knows as the town playboy, and the two have an instant connection. Throughout the novel both characters grow together, but also individually as they realize that they don’t have to be the person society believes them to be.
This novel has everything. It’s fun, witty, romantic but also deep and emotionally charged as both characters work to overcome traumas from their pasts.
Hook, Line and Sinker by Tessa Bailey (Harper Collins) is available on March 1, 2022.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
