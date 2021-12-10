Entertainment: Holiday book roundup

It’s that time of the year when everyone could use a feel good holiday book. Here’s a list of great holiday themed books that are perfect for these frigid winter days. Grab a blanket and a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy some holiday magic.
The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox (Penguin Random House) - If you’re looking for a Hallmark style Christmas rom-com, The Holiday Swap is the book for you. When an accident at work sidelines Charlie, a reality baking show star, during the most important week of her career she comes up with a plan to swap places with her identical twin sister. This plan couldn’t come at a better time for Cass, who’s looking for an escape from reality herself. The sisters are no longer children though, making stepping into each others shoes a bigger challenge than either could have anticipated, especially when there are cute men in the mix. A story about family and love, The Holiday Swap is the perfect feel good read.
Meet me in London by Georgia Toffolo (Harper Collins) - Aspiring fashion designer Victoria Scott doesn’t have time to date as she’s solely focused on her career. Oliver Russell, heir of the Russell & Co department stores, is a workaholic and romance is the very last thing on his mind. When his mother doesn’t relent from trying to set him up, Oliver comes up with a plan: find a fake financé. With a promise for a runway show, Victoria reluctantly agrees to this ridiculous scheme. Of course things never go as planned, especially when undeniable chemistry is thrown in the mix. Meet me in London is a sweet and fun book that’s not to be missed.
Eight Perfect Hours by Lia Louis (Simon and Schuster) - Returning home from a less than stellar college reunion, Noelle finds herself stuck in unmoving M4 traffic in the middle of a blizzard. When an American named Sam knocks on her window to see if she needs help, she takes him up on his offer to charge her phone. Eight hours later they are finally able to move and assume that they will never see each other again. Fate on the other hand has different plans and suddenly they serendipitously keep bumping into each. The first thing that draws you in to this novel is the humour. It’s light, funny, moving and the perfect read for a snowy day.
The Matzah Ball by Jean Metzer (Harper Collins) - Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt has a secret: she loves Christmas so much that she’s made a career out of writing Christmas romance novels. Her publicist has a new challenge for her however, wanting to see more diversity on the pages, she’s tasked her with writing a romance Hanukkah novel. Determined to find some inspiration at the Matzah Ball, a celebration on the last night of Hanukkah, Rachel finds herself in the company of childhood arch enemy Jacob Greenberg. Both have changed in the 18 years since they’ve seen each other, proving that maybe Christmas isn’t the only holiday where you can find romance. The Matzah Ball is a great debut novel by Jean Metzer, it’s funny, charming and an example of the traditions that bond families.
The Christmas Escape by Sarah Morgan (Harper Collins) - Christmas under the Northern Lights in Sweden, with reindeer, sleigh rides and long lost family, what can be more ideal than that? That’s what Christy thought when booking a trip for her family and best friend, until she discovers a secret that threatens her marriage days before they’re set to depart. The Christmas Escape is about friendship, love and family healing. On top of being a great storyteller, Sarah Morgan is brilliant with her scenic descriptions making you really feel like you’re in an old English cottage, or a Swedish forest.
Once Upon a Wardrobe by Patti Callahan (Harper Collins) - I realize that this book is not a rom-com, but it’s set around Christmas time and packs that feeling of Christmas magic. Eight year old George is a terminally ill child who has recently discovered the magic of CS.Lewis’ The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe. He absolutely must know where Narnia came from and enlists his older sister Megs to find out, since she goes the same school that Lewis teaches at. Megs doesn’t understand the appeal of a novel involving magic but would do anything for her brother and so she sets off to find answers for him. It’s not long after her first encounter with Lewis that she becomes completely enthralled in his life story and with the book itself. I could not put this book down, and when I did I couldn’t wait to get back to it. It’s filled with hope, Christmas magic and is the perfect book to read this holiday season. Don’t forget to tune in on December 22nd when our bookclub sits down to discuss this excellent novel.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
