Entertainment: Hoarders: Canada gets green light north of the border and features Montreal brothers

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with A+E Networks to produce the format of the critically acclaimed series, Hoarders, marking the first-ever format commission for the series outside the USA. Under the title Hoarders: Canada, the series has been greenlit by Blue Ant Media for its Canadian programming slate.
Hoarders: Canada follows a team of experts as they tackle some of Canada’s most challenging hoards, giving viewers an in-depth look at the emotional stories of those dealing with hoarding tendencies.
There is a lot of stigma around the disease of hoarding and the show aims to help those affected and educate viewers. According to the Toronto Hoarding Support Services Network, up to 6% of the Canadian population have hoarding disorder which is classified as a mental health condition. Through the series, candidates are supported by doctors, therapists and cleaning professionals and there will also be a post-show aftercare available. The ultimate goal is always to help those featured on the series live in a healthier environment.
Episode two features Quebec brothers Mactar, Issa, and Khadim, who discover their cheap flip (which was owned by a hoarder) could ultimately cost big bucks. Mactar’s big ideas has helped him flip more than 20 properties for profit, and he’s done that with the help of both Khadim, who helps curb his impulsive choices, while cool-headed Issa keeps an eye on the bottom line.
"The greatest part of this job is the way we find solutions," Issa explained in a recent phone interview. "We are glad people will see our process and the ways in which we find ways to solve certain challenges, like budget."
His brother Khadim added, "The Montreal market is really hot right now and there are a lot of bidding wars. Because we don’t have a lot of houses on the market and knowing there’s a lack of properties, everyone’s jumping on it. We’re the ones who jump on a house as soon as its on the market."
Check out their episode tomorrow, June 9th.
