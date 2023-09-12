Entertainment: Hayu joins Vidéotron to bring unlimited reality TV on demand to Québec

NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer and Videotron recently announced that Hayu – the all-reality subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service – will be available to Videotron customers.
Reality fans across Québec, who are looking to turn up the heat with the latest season of Love Island or sail away with the crew of Below Deck, can now do so with ease. Videotron customers will have access to over 300 series of top reality content directly through their Hayu subscription. The service offers extensive choice, including complete seasons of iconic shows, like Vanderpump Rules, in addition to fan-favourite franchises like The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing, as well as exclusive content like Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
The announcement of the platform’s latest partnership is another significant milestone for Hayu during its fifth year in-market. It also expands the extensive reach and accessibility of Hayu from coast to coast. Canadians can stream Hayu wherever they watch entertainment, across a full array of devices: mobile, tablet, laptop, connected TVs and selected consoles.
“Hayu has had remarkable, rapid growth across Canada since first launching in Canada in 2018,” said Hendrik McDermott, MD, EMEA Networks, Hayu & International DTC, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to now partner with Videotron, enabling reality TV fans in Québec and across Eastern Ontario greater access to top reality content.”
Hayu will be available to Videotron customers directly through their existing account, with the streaming service being accessible via Helix voice command on their Videotron remote. Those who are currently subscribed to Hayu can sync their subscriptions to enjoy a lean-back viewing experience of their favourite reality TV moments.
