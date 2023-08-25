Entertainment: Goats’ Day Out

As summer winds down and kids are heading back to school, it’s a great time of year to get back into the habit of having a family game night! Board games are an awesome way for families to spend quality time together and great way for kids to exercise their brain.
This week’s suggestion is Goats’ Day Out by ThinkFun. Goats’ Day Out is designed by Rebecca Bleau and Nicholas Cravotta and contains wonderful humorous art by Michael Dashow.
Goats’ Day Out is an abstract strategy game where players must select polyomino tiles (thnk Tetris) from a tray and place them on their player board which represents their goat’s belly. Points are awarded for placing items of matching colors into connecting groups. The larger the group of adjacent tiles, the higher the score. There are also bonuses for covering up specific spaces on your goat player board, placing specific food tiles (instead of junk and other items) and for covering up all spaces on your player board.
In an interesting twist, each time a player takes a tile from a tray, they must then pass that tray to the player on their left. This adds a nice layer of strategy and makes it important to pay attention to what your neighbor needs in order to impede them from getting a tile that may help them.
The scoring might be a little tricky on your first play-through, so keep the manual nearby as reference and be ready to help younger players until they get the hang of it.
This whimsical and humorous game plays with 2 to 5 players and is designed for ages 8 and up. Your children will love the colorful artwork, collecting tiles and trying to solve their own puzzle.
Goats’ Day Out can be found at your friendly local game store.
- Roberto Panetta
