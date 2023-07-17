Entertainment: GOAL MTL 2023- The Power of the Ball: A celebration of football, culture, and community on July 23rd

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation, a community organization dedicated to helping the next generation to play and benefit from the many positive aspects of football (soccer), recently announced the 13th edition of their annual football festival, tournament, and fundraiser event GOAL MTL.
GOAL MTL will take place at Percival Molson Stadium on July 23rd from 11am-4pm. This year's theme, "The Power of the Ball," encapsulates the event's mission to foster equality and opportunity for all, regardless of background. As founder Paul Desbaillets said in a recent media release, "The power of the ball gives us the opportunity to come together, for one cause, and equal opportunity not only on the pitch but in life, uniting us the way football unites communities."
Featuring 23 teams from the local hospitality industry and business community, the event will also host an additional team of Montreal celebrities, athletes, and media stars who’ll be both on the pitch and mingling with the crowd. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere filled with thrilling football, premium food and drinks, and activities for the whole family. Special offerings include a tie-dye station, tattoos by Linus, and free haircuts from Maison Privée.
Coffee from Cafe Olimpico, BIO Steel water stations, and Brera Catering will be available to keep fans and players energized throughout the day. As well as an eclectic mix of spirits, beers and 0.0% drinks available for all to enjoy. Halfway through the day, players will compete in GOAL’s “Top-Bins Challenge” skills competition, presented by Allstate, where the winner will take home a cash prize.
GOAL MTL is not just a football event; it's considered a celebration of art, culture, education, community giveback, and health. Attendees can look forward to a live art installation, beats by local DJs to keep the energy high throughout the day, and other uniquely Montreal activities.
