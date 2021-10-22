Entertainment: From digital distraction to digital mindfulness

Could a few simple shifts in thinking eliminate digital stress and reconnect us to the real world to give greater meaning to our lives? Digital wellbeing pioneer Christina Crook’s new book Good Burdens is a compact and actionable handbook for those hoping to transform their digital stress into digital mindfulness.
Using historical anecdotes and real-life stories, Good Burdens advocates for a
realignment of our energies, both online and off. From cultivating relationships and community to engaging in creative projects that can bring lasting joy, Good Burdens offers step-by-step tips and insights for readers
looking to increase intentionality in their day to day lives.
Each chapter offers up a series of practical, research-based “quests” to gently guide readers to reclaim joy by unplugging from toxic influences, and retake decision-making power over their time and emotional energy. This unique book also offers an introduction to a host of social media gurus, offline rebels,
academics, and everyday heroes who have embraced the joy of missing out on the right things to make space for what really matters.
Harper's Bazaar called Crook the "Marie Kondo of digital”. She is a pioneer and leading voice in the field of digital wellbeing and the author of the award-winning book The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World. She regularly shares her insights in outlets including The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar and the BBC, and interviews other mindful tech leaders as the host of the JOMO (cast) podcast.
Crook's new book can be downloaded here.
