Entertainment: Fleurs De Villes opens its first-ever exposition in Montreal

World-renowned bespoke floral show, Fleurs de Villes, is thrilled to announce the launch of Its very first public showing in Montréal, presented by complexe Desjardins in partnership with Partenariat du Quartier des Spectacles. The show opened to the public on Friday, May 20th.
The FEMMES exhibition showcases a series of fresh floral mannequins celebrating remarkable women around the world. Thirteen fresh floral mannequins are being exhibited at complexe Desjardins, with two additional installations showcased on Sainte-Catherine Street, in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles. The exhibit also features ‘selfie-invoking’ displays including a giant floral heart and swings at Quartier des Spectacles, an elegant arbours sculpture and a picture frame bursting with blossoms!
Fleurs de Villes is proud to be working with local florists in order to create these illustrious and complex designs and is delighted to be able to offer these artists a platform of creativity to further showcase their talent. Participating florists include A Timeless Celebration, Art et Fleurs, Au Nouveau Jardin des Fleurs, Bloem Atelier Floral, Capital Florist, Fleuriste Italia, Fleuriste la tête dans les fleurs Fleuriste Monarque, Flora d’Augustine, Floralia, Jazzfleurs, Kyoto Fleurs, L'Atelier Floral, Lillipot Boutique Floral, Maison Anthea, S. Tozzi Fleuriste et The Planted Arrow Flowers & Gifts.
Fleurs de Villes is thrilled to partner with floral wholesalers Marsolais and Fleurexpert to supply the flowers for these stunning creations.
Fleurs de Villes FEMMES pays tribute to remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact, through creative tributes in the form of their signature fresh floral mannequins. Each design will be based on an inspirational photograph or painting of these fifteen trailblazing women:
Céline Dion - the much beloved Quebecoise singer noted for her powerful and technically skilled vocals, Dion is the best-selling Canadian recording artist and French language artist of all time with record sales of more than 200 million worldwide.
Marie-Philip Poulin - one of the world’s top hockey players and current captain of Canada’s national team, Poulin famously holds the unique distinction of scoring the game-winning goal in the gold medal games in the 2010, 2014 and 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Amanda Gorman - the United States’ first National Youth Poet Laureate, Gorman was catapulted to fame upon reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.
Frida Kahlo - Possibly the most well-known female painter of modern times, Kahlo is famous for her ground-breaking self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of her native Mexico.
Malala Yousafzai - A Pakistani activist for female education and human rights, Yousafzai is also the youngest person in the world to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Coco Chanel - French fashion designer and businesswoman Chanel is famous for creating a chic, nonconformist aesthetic that celebrated women’s liberation from the era of the corset and revolutionized the fashion industry.
Nina Simone - Legendary performer and staunch civil rights activist, Simone is best known for her songs of love, protest, and Black empowerment.
Amelia Earhart - The first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic ocean in 1932, Amelia Earhart was a legendary and daring pilot who proved women could be successful in a man’s world.
Annette Kellermann - Australian professional swimmer, vaudeville star and actress, Kellerman is best known for being one of the first women to wear a one-piece bathing suit and for her role in popularizing the sport of swimming for women.
Viola Desmond - seen on $10 Canadian bank notes since 2018, civil and women's rights activist Desmond is famous for her refusal to change seats in the whites-only area of the Roseland Theatre in Nova Scotia in 1946. By fighting her conviction in court, she directly challenged segregation and helped start the modern civil rights movement in Canada.
Elizabeth Taylor - Iconic movie star Taylor played legendary female characters who embodied strength, integrity, and unapologetic femininity. Her career, which spanned six decades, earned her five Oscar nominations and two Best Actress wins.
Farah Alibay - French-Canadian Alibay is a Systems Engineer at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who has worked on the InSight, Mars Cube One, and Mars 2020 mission.
Yayoi Kusama - Known the world over as the Queen of Polka Dots, Kusama has had a prolific career as a multimedia artist whose influence extends to music, design, art and fashion. She has been acknowledged as one of the most important living artists to come out of Japan.
Anik Bissonnette - As principal dancer of Montréal’s Grands Ballets Canadiens for close to 18 years, Anik Bissonnette has received international critical acclaim for her classical technique as well as her great musical sensibility.
Valérie Milot - The first harpist to win the prestigious Prix d’Europe in 2008, Quebec-born harpist Milot is renowned for her mature musical instinct as well as for the strength and the refinement of her interpretations.
