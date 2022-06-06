Entertainment: Family Feud Canada is now casting

The hit show Family Feud Canada is currently on the hunt for Canada’s most dynamic and energetic families to feud on CBC's hilarious game show for a chance to win up to $30,000.
The series' producers think it’s important to see all Canadian families and all Canadian communities represented from near, far, and wherever they are. To help make the chance to win accessible nationwide, Family Feud Canada supports competitors with travel and accommodations for anyone living outside of Toronto.
For more information and applications to audition for The Feud, click here.
- Jennifer Cox
