Entertainment: Em

Originally published November 2020 in French, the English translation of Kim Thùy’s latest novel hits book shelves this month, and once again it does not disappoint. Much like her other novels, it is short, concise, poetic and mesmerizing.
Em brings us to the Vietnam war and can easily be mistaken for non-fiction. Thùy weaves a beautiful web of a multitude of characters, gingerly threading all their lives together. Though this novel jumps around, seemingly disjointed, it all pulls together perfectly in such a way that the reader doesn’t get lost.
It’s worth noting that Sheila Fischman’s translation is spot on. Had I not known that it was originally written in French, I never would have guessed.
Em by Kim Thùy, published by Random House of Canada, is available September 28th, 2021.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
