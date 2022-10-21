Entertainment: Disney+ November slate is chock full of fun

Disney+ recently announced titles for November in Quebec, including a release date of November 18th for the highly anticipated film Disenchanted. Here are some of the highlights for the month:
SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM
SERIES PREMIERE: November 9th
David Beckham is coming home. A career that has taken him to the summit of world football, is now heading back to its source: East London. This is where David’s footballing journey began - in the Echo Premier League. In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14's grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation. From heroics to heartbreak, failure to redemption, the experiences that Westward Boys, their coaches and their families will go through over the course of the season, are ones they’ll never forget.
DISENCHANTED
LIVE ACTION MUSICAL COMEDY PREMIERE: November 18th
It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.
THE SANTA CLAUSES
SERIES PREMIERE: November 16th
Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.
WILLOW
SERIES PREMIERE: November 30th
An all-new sequel series to George Lucas's 1988 fantasy adventure "Willow". The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead a group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination. "Willow" features Warwick Davis returning in his titular role, with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.
- Jennifer Cox
