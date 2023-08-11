Entertainment: Disney Lorcana

On August 4th, the board gaming industry took their annual pilgrimage to Gen Con in Indianapolis. This four-day event is the largest trade show in North America for tabletop games. The talk of the show was the new Disney trading card game by Ravensburger called Disney Lorcana.
Gen Con provided consumers their first opportunity to purchase cards and accessories for the sure to be smash hit. Eager gamers lined up for hours, some even overnight, just for a chance to purchase some cards and of course, get the Gen Con exclusive “Mickey Mouse Musketeer Card”.
The Suburban had the privilege to sit-down for a one-on-one interview with Ryan Miller, legendary designer of co-designer of Lorcana.
One thing that was clear from this conversation, and from mingling with the rest of the Ravensburger team, is the love that went into the game.
Miller explained that Ravensburger used the same approach as Disney Imagineers, they started with the story. It was important for them to build trust with the community and to properly represent their beloved Disney characters.
One of the most impressive aspects of Lorcana is how they managed to beautifully blend so many different Disney properties into one art style. Miller credited creative director Shane Hartley for his phenomenal vision. Shane worked with hundreds of artists to bring his vision of Disney Lorcana to life and the cards are stunning.
Miller also expressed the importance of making the game accessible for players that may be new to trading card games, but deep enough for more experienced gamers.
In Disney Lorcana, players take on the role of Illumineers in a race to collect Lore. They must build a deck of 60 cards combining two of the six available ink colors. Miller and co-designer Steve Warner came up with a unique game mechanic where players must discard cards to accumulate ink, which they can then use to play glimmers of characters, actions, items or songs. They can send their characters on quests to collect Lore or use them to challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 Lore points will win the game.
For those curious about the game, I would highly recommend downloading the Disney Lorcana app which teaches you how to play, allows you to see all the currently revealed cards and track your collection.
Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter launches on August 18th at your friendly local game store and then at other retailers as of September 1st. It is recommended for ages 8 and up. There will be three starter decks available, Amber & Amethyst, Sapphire & Steel or Emerald & Ruby. These provide balanced and ready-to-play decks and are great for beginners. Each of these contains 60 cards (including 2 foil cards), 1 paper playmat, 1 booster pack, 1 lore tracker and 11 damage counters. In addition to the starter decks, gamers will be able to purchase individual booster packs, premium play mats, deck boxes and gift sets.
- Roberto Panetta
