Entertainment: Disney and Pixar reveal trailer and poster for new movie "Lightyear"

The new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear has been rolled out, revealing new details about the upcoming sci-fi action adventure.
The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. A new poster and images are also available.
The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. It is directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), and features a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up).
Lightyear opens only in theatres on June 17, 2022.
- Jennifer Cox
