Entertainment: Discover Montreal's "secret" gardens by the Hospitallers of Saint Joseph

The Musée des Hospitalières is pleased to offer English guided tours of the Monastery garden for the very first-time. Enjoyed by hundreds of visitors each year, the museum proudly invites the anglophone community to discover a “secret” oasis in the heart of the city.
Located at the foot of the Mont-Royal behind the wall of the Hospitallers’ old monastery, the garden was laid out in 1862, at the same time as the Hôtel-Dieu hospital. Its purpose was to feed the Hospitallers and the sick, but it was also used for walks and processions, as intended by Mgr Bourget. The garden originally contained 1,021 fruit trees, including one of the biggest orchards on the island of Montreal (212 apple trees), as well as a vegetable garden which produced vegetables, various herbs, and medicinal plants. With its magnificent orchard, its flowerbeds, and its small chapel built according to the plans of Victor Bourgeau, the garden is a must-see during the summer season.
English tours are scheduled on the following dates: Saturday August 27th at 10am and Saturday September 24 at 1.30pm. Additional dates will be added to meet the demand. See their website for more information.
Mandatory reservations can be made by calling 514-849-2919. Places are limited. Groups of 8-25 people can book a private tour. For more information, please call or write to reservations@museedeshospitalieres.qc.ca.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.