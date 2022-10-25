Entertainment: David Suzuki announces retirement as host of CBC's The Nature of Things

World-renowned environmentalist and science broadcaster David Suzuki will retire next spring after 43 years as host of CBC’s The Nature of Things, which he has hosted since October 24, 1979, a press release recently announced.
Suzuki delivered the news during an interview with Ian Hanomansing on The National, discussing his legacy, meaningful moments and hopes for the future. TV’s longest-running science series, The Nature of Things’ 62nd season will launch on Friday, January 6, 2023, with Suzuki’s final episode set to air in the spring. New hosting plans for the series after Suzuki’s departure will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
“I have been fortunate to have been endowed with good health which has enabled me to remain the host of the series long after my ‘best before date’," said Suzuki in the same release. “Aging is a natural biological process that creates opportunity for fresher, more imaginative input from younger people and for years, I have warned that to ensure the continuation of The Nature of Things, we must prepare for the transition when I leave. That moment is now.”
“I am so grateful to Canadians who have kept us on air and to the CBC for sticking with me,” added Suzuki. “The Nature of Things is a unique series that stems from an ecocentric rather than anthropocentric perspective, a critical understanding of how we got into the mess we are in and how to move out of it.”
- Jennifer Cox
