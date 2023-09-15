Entertainment: CTV announces comprehensive fall programming slate with new series and returning fan-favourites

CTV announced today premiere dates for its fall 2023 lineup, providing a steady slate of CTV Originals, new series, and returning titles. CTV’s fall features new episodes throughout primetime, as well as a refreshed daytime lineup.
Headlining CTV’s fall schedule is thrilling new CTV Original murder mystery competition series THE TRAITORS CANADA (Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 2), hosted by Karine Vanasse. It’s joined by the return of unscripted series KITCHEN NIGHTMARES, with renowned chef Gordon Ramsay (Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 25); celebrity competition series SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST (Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 25); and new entrepreneurial game show SNAKE OIL, hosted and produced by David Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett (Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27).
Returning hit CTV Original series include Season 4 of the Canadian Screen Award-winning drama TRANSPLANT (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 6); Season 3 of CTV’s #1 Canadian comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27); and all-new episodes of ultimate trivia challenge BATTLE OF THE GENERATIONS (Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 26), hosted by Lilly Singh.
CTV’s fall schedule also features fan-favourite returning series, including:
Canada’s most-watched entertainment news program, ETALK, is back for Season 22, weeknights at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with full coverage of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival®
CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE returns for a new season Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 26
Top 5 program THE MASKED SINGER, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27
Top 20 program THE AMAZING RACE, with extended 90-minute episodes, Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 27
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! joins the schedule Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 28
LEGO MASTERS, hosted by Will Arnett, Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 28
SHARK TANK returns Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Sept. 29
Criminal drama MAGNUM P.I., Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, beginning Oct. 3
CTV News’ award-winning investigative series W5, led by host Avery Haines, returns for Season 58 in a new Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot, beginning Oct. 6
All-new episodes of THE CHALLENGE: USA continue Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT
On CTV2, THE VOICE returns for Season 24 with new coaches Reba McEntire and Niall Horan alongside Gwen Stefani and John Legend, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 25, and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before moving to its regular Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT timeslot; and THE $100,000 PYRAMID is back Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT beginning Sept. 27
As Bell Media is the exclusive television broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, CTV provides extensive coverage of the NFL regular season with Sunday afternoon games on CTV, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on CTV, and THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL on CTV2. CTV also delivers every game of the NFL Playoffs, and the biggest broadcast event of the year, SUPER BOWL LVIII.
CTV Daytime
CTV’s daytime lineup gets a refresh this fall, with new series THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG airing weekdays at 10 a.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, as THE SOCIAL moves to a new timeslot, airing weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT. As previously announced, multi-talented TV personality Andrea Bain joins co-hosts Melissa Grelo, Cynthia Loyst, and correspondent Jess Allen as they embark on Season 11 of the #1 Daytime Talk Show in Canada among all key demos for 2022-23.
THE GOOD STUFF WITH MARY BERG and THE SOCIAL are joined weekdays by CTV YOUR MORNING at 6 a.m. ET; LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK at 9 a.m. ET/PT; THE VIEW at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT; CTV NEWS AT NOON at 12 p.m. nationally; HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER at 1 p.m. ET/PT; THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL at 1:30 p.m. ET/PT; BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA at 3 p.m. ET/PT; YOUNG SHELDON at 3:30 p.m. ET/PT; and THE BIG BANG THEORY at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. ET/PT.
- JC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.