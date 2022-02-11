Entertainment: Concert of the Cartes blanches series on February 13th at the PHI Center

Pro Musica is pleased to announce that the first public concert in the Cartes blanches series will take place on Sunday, February 13th at 3pm at the Phi Center in Montreal. Dedicated to French music, Le merveilleux voyage... France will be performed by violinist Jonathan Crow and pianist Philip Chiu.
One of the pieces will mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of composer César Franck.
The program includes Louise Ferenc, Sonata No. 2 in A minor, and César Franck, Sonata for violin and piano in A major FWV 8.
Louise Farrenc (1804-1875) was born in Paris and was a composer, pianist and teacher. This musician is one of the great composers of the Romantic period. Throughout her life, chamber music remained at the heart of her repertoire. She wrote works for various combinations of winds and/or strings and piano as well as several instrumental sonatas. A prominent figure of her time, she was a strong advocate for equal treatment of men and women in the music business.
César Frank (1822-1890) born in Liege, organist, composer and teacher, is one of the great figures of the French musical life of the 19th century. His influence was decisive and innovative in the field of chamber music, where he introduced the principle of cyclical form. Among his best-known works are compositions written in his later years, particularly his Symphony in D minor, the Symphonic Variations for piano and orchestra, the Prelude, Chorale and Fugue for piano, and the Sonata for violin and piano.
Jonathan Crow has been concertmaster of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra since 2011. A native of Prince George, British Columbia, Jonathan earned his Bachelor of Music in Honours Performance from McGill University in 1998, at which time he joined the Montreal Symphony Orchestra as Associate Principal Second Violin. Between 2002 and 2006 Jonathan was the Concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra; during this time he was the youngest concertmaster of any major North American orchestra. Jonathan continues to perform as guest concertmaster with orchestras around the world, including the National Arts Centre Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony, Mahler Chamber Orchestra, Filarmonia de Lanaudiere and Pernambuco Festival Orchestra (Brazil). Jonathan has also performed as a soloist with most major Canadian orchestras.
For more information, click here.
Philip concertizes extensively as soloist and chamber musician and has performed solo recitals and chamber music concerts in most major venues across Canada, as well as concert halls in France, Japan and the United States (debuting for the La Jolla Music Society in California in their 50th anniversary season, as well as Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont). Chamber music partners have included James Ehnes, Emmanuel Pahud, Regis Pasquier, Roland Pidoux, Noah Bendix-Balgley, Bomsori Kim, Johannes Moser, and the New Orford String Quartet; he also has a long-standing violin-piano duo with Jonathan Crow. Philip is a veteran touring artist of Prairie Debut, Jeunesses Musicales Canada, and Debut Atlantic, having toured the country 14 times with their generous support.
Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at 3:00 pm - PHI Centre
Webcast from April 3rd to 17th
