Entertainment: Comedian Sarah Millican’s “Bobby Dazzler” in Montreal October 14th

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 24°C. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 9°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.