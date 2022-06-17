Entertainment: Comedian Sarah Millican’s “Bobby Dazzler” in Montreal October 14th

Just For Laughs and Chambers Touring recently announced that comedian Sarah Millican is adding new stops to her stand-up tour Bobby Dazzler including a stop in Montreal. In this, her sixth international tour, audiences will learn about what happens when your mouth seals shut, how to throw poo over a wall, trying to lose weight but only losing the tip of your finger, a surprisingly funny smear test, and how truly awful a floatation tank can actually be.
Millican has spent the last year writing jokes and growing her backside. She can’t wait to get back on the road and make you laugh. Sarah will bring her new tour to Théâtre Maisonneuve on Friday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17th at 10am.
Millican is an award-winning stand-up comedian and writer. Since winning the 2008 if.comedy Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for her debut solo show, Sarah Millican’s Not Nice, Sarah has fast-established herself as a household name, being nominated three times for The British Comedy Awards People’s Choice: Queen of Comedy and winning the award in 2011.
Sarah has also written and performed two series of Sarah Millican’s Support Group for Radio 4 and in June 2012 Sarah began writing her own column for national magazine the Radio Times. In 2014 Sarah started Standard Issue, an online magazine for women. 2017 saw the publication of Sarah’s debut book How To Be Champion (Orion). The ‘part autobiography, part self-help book’ shot straight to the top of the literary charts, becoming a Sunday Times Number One Bestseller.
After two critically acclaimed, sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs in 2008/9, Sarah returned to Edinburgh in 2010 with Chatterbox. An unqualified success, Sarah capped the sell-out run with a nomination for the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award, affirming her status as one of the most exciting comics in the country. Sarah embarked on her first national tour with Chatterbox, which completely sold out, and in March 2011 announced her second tour, Thoroughly Modern Millican, which sold over 190,000 tickets including an unprecedented 13 sold out nights at the Newcastle Tyne Theatre. 2014 and 2016 saw Sarah take two more sold-out tours on the road, Home Bird and Outsider. Sarah’s fifth tour, Control Enthusiast, also sold out its performances across the UK and Ireland in 2019, before heading out internationally in 2019.
- Jennifer Cox
