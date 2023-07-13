Entertainment: Comedian Danny Bhoy coming to Montreal

Just For Laughs has announced that Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is coming back for an seventh cross-Canada tour with his new show Now Is Not A Good Time. It follows his sold-out tour in Australia and New Zealand.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am at hahaha.com for his show at L'Olympia October 21st.
In November 2014, Danny did his first tour of the US with his critically-acclaimed show Dear Epson, and in 2016, continued building on his success with his tour Please Untick This Box with sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand as well as his sold-out Canadian tour Commonwealth Comedian. In 2019 he returned to Canada, where he sold out his sixth cross-Canada tour entitled Age of Fools.
The Gemini nominated performer has made annual appearances at all the major festivals around the world including regular appearances at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival. In addition to his live performances, Danny’s first two specials, Live at The Opera House and Live at the Athenaeum, were released only in Australia and New Zealand, where they enjoyed huge success. In early 2012, he recorded his first worldwide special in his hometown of Edinburgh, Live At The Festival Theatre. He has also been featured on The Late Show with David Letterman, has recorded a one-hour Comedy Central special entitled Subject To Change, and will be recording a brand new special later this year.
- Jennifer Cox
